This spacious lower ground-floor and garden apartment at 30A Coates Gardens is an exclusive city centre home in Edinburgh's prestigious West End.

Offering unfettered access to all the city centre offers, this exceptional property will be highly sought-after and is sure to go quickly.

It forms part of a classically detailed B-listed Victorian house and it offers the beauty of period architecture combined with impeccable modern interiors. Complete with a statement kitchen and a stylish bathroom, both installed in 2021, this stunning home instantly impresses.

In addition to a private front garden area, the apartment also boasts a private rear garden, which is fully enclosed by a stone wall. It has a lawn framed by planting beds and a patio for dining in the sun. It even has a cellar for further storage.

For viewings, call Watermans on 0131 253 2959 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

1 . 30A Coates Gardens This spacious lower ground-floor garden apartment is an exclusive two-bedroom property, plus study, situated within the heart of the city. | Watermans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living/dining room enjoys a generous footprint fronted by large shuttered windows for a flood of daily light. This beautiful space is enhanced by a neutral backdrop and the warm glow of a hardwood floor. It further benefits from a shelved recess and a working open fireplace – perfect for cosy evenings in. | Watermans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Bathroom The luxurious bathroom, equipped with a utility cupboard and a four-piece suite, incorporating a towel radiator, a double-ended freestanding bathtub, and a walk-in rainfall shower enclosure. The property also has gas central heating and traditional sash-and-case windows. | Watermans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales