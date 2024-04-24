This impressive and spacious three-bedroom lower villa complete with a greenhouse in the large garden, is currently available for offers over £825,000.

This family home at 1 Zetland Place further benefits from high ceilings and period details, and it has excellent storage, including a cellar. In addition, the versatile home provides private parking for two cars, and well-maintained gardens.

Located in the Trinity conservation area beside Lomond Park, it has a highly sought-after setting too, close to fantastic amenities, transport links, and schools.

Whilst buyers may find it beneficial to apply modern upgrades to certain aspects of the interiors, the property has clearly been well cared for and remains an outstanding opportunity. It also offers the chance to add further value to an already impressive family home.

Open viewing will take place this Sunday, April 28 from 2pm-4pm. With a closing date set for Tuesday, April 30 at 12noon. For more information, call GIlson Gray on 0131 516 53 66.

1 . 1 Zetland Place This traditional lower villa is a rarely available three-bedroom home, which offers an impressive amount of space, incorporating three reception areas, a breakfasting kitchen, and two washrooms. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales

2 . Living room The dual-aspect living room which enjoys a sense of grandeur thanks to its size and wealth of period features. It has varnished wooden floorboards and sympathetic décor, with white detailing highlighted by a picture rail. Elaborate cornice work draws attention to the high ceiling, whilst a handsome fireplace forms a focal point for the arrangement of furniture. A shelved recess for display items completes the front-facing room, along with a sweeping bay window that looks out across the local park. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales

3 . Sun room The sun room, which has triple-aspect windows and a southerly-facing aspect – absorbing lots of natural light and the serene garden ambience. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales

4 . Garden Fully-enclosed gardens with mature planting envelope the property, providing idyllic outdoor spaces that are ideal for families and pets. To the front, there is a neat lawn with established shrubbery, whilst an ornate gate leads through to the south-westerly/southerly-facing side and rear gardens, which feature a patio and a swathe of lawn. A gated private driveway and a detached single garage provide secure off-street parking. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales