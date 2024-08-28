Situated within a one mile walk of Inverleith Park, The Botanics and Stockbridge, and with great transport links into the city centre, this lovely property sits in a prime elevated position and attracts an abundance of natural light. Click here to view this property.
The development benefits from private residents parking, while the building and property are accessed via a secure entry system.
Located within short walking distance is the local supermarket, you will also find a wider variety of shops at the nearby Craigleith Retail Park, while Stockbridge, with its full array of boutique shops and award winning restaurants, is nearby. Viewing is highly recommended. You can book a viewing online here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.