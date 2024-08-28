Edinburgh for sale: Spacious two-bedroom flat in sought-after modern development in Ainslie Park area

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

This beautifully presented two-bedroom third floor apartment in a sought-after modern development is on the market at offers over £240,000.

Situated within a one mile walk of Inverleith Park, The Botanics and Stockbridge, and with great transport links into the city centre, this lovely property sits in a prime elevated position and attracts an abundance of natural light. Click here to view this property.

The development benefits from private residents parking, while the building and property are accessed via a secure entry system.

Located within short walking distance is the local supermarket, you will also find a wider variety of shops at the nearby Craigleith Retail Park, while Stockbridge, with its full array of boutique shops and award winning restaurants, is nearby. Viewing is highly recommended. You can book a viewing online here.

The bright and spacious living room has ample space allowing for both relaxation and dining.

1. Living room

The bright and spacious living room has ample space allowing for both relaxation and dining. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The modern fitted kitchen has a good range of floor and wall units with integrated ceramic electric oven and fan, boiler cupboard and fridge/freezer.

2. Kitchen

The modern fitted kitchen has a good range of floor and wall units with integrated ceramic electric oven and fan, boiler cupboard and fridge/freezer. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The property benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and this shared communal garden.

3. Garden

The property benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and this shared communal garden. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Situated at the old City Park football ground site, this beautifully presented two-bedroom third floor apartment in a sought after modern development.

4. 20 Citypark Way

Situated at the old City Park football ground site, this beautifully presented two-bedroom third floor apartment in a sought after modern development. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.