Currently available for offers over £350,000, this two-bedroom flat at 7/3 West Port forms part of an impressive B-Listed, traditional stone-built tenement, overlooking Edinburgh's vibrant Grassmarket, in the heart of the city.

Comprises an entrance hallway, living room, dining/kitchen, two double bedrooms and a shower room, this period property includes tall ceilings, sash and case windows, a modern fitted kitchen and a stylish bathroom.

In addition, there is contemporary flooring, gas central heating, superb storage provision and a secured entry system. This flat is set close to the iconic Edinburgh Castle and offers ease of access to all the major sites of the Capital, with ample zoned parking on the surrounding streets.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2982 or book an appointment online.

7/3 West Port This rarely available, tastefully-presented and spacious, two-bedroom, second-floor, corner aspect apartment, forms part of an impressive "B-Listed", traditional stone-built tenement building overlooking the Grassmarket.

Lounge Taking advantage of the property's corner aspect, an impressive lounge has superb natural light, a feature fireplace, carpeted flooring and a central light fitting with a ceiling rose.

Dining kitchen The spacious kitchen includes a deep store cupboard (also housing a chest freezer) and ample space for a dinner table. Fitted units include real-wood worktops, a ceramic sink, a freestanding washing machine; and an integrated fridge, oven and gas hob.