This home at 9 Beresford Place is meticulously renovated and redesigned to provide state-of-the-art accommodation and an enviable lifestyle in the heart of the sought-after leafy district of Trinity, to the north of Edinburgh city centre.
This truly exceptional end-of-terrace house provides the perfect retreat from the bustle of city life. Peacefully situated in a residential cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature trees, it offers a tranquil setting while remaining within easy walking distance of superb amenities and excellent transport links.
A standout feature of this home is the beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces, thoughtfully designed with ambient lighting and inviting seating areas.
1. 9 Beresford Place
The enclosed front garden enjoys a south-westerly aspect, making it the perfect spot for an evening aperitif. It features an artificial lawn, pebble-chipped areas, mature trees and shrubs, as well as pathways and bench seating. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
2. Reception room
The ground floor is ideal for entertaining, featuring a well-designed open-plan layout that extends seamlessly through bi-fold doors to the landscaped garden beyond. Elegant parquet flooring runs throughout, adding warmth and character to the space. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen
The Kitchens International kitchen combines style and functionality, boasting granite worktops, Siemens integrated appliances, a boiling water tap and a central island with a breakfast bar. A utility room with integrated washer/dryer and guest cloakroom/WC with Roca In-Wash smart toilet and electronic flush add further convenience. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
4. Back garden
The sheltered rear garden offers a sociable connection to the kitchen, ideal for barbecues and al fresco dining, with patio areas and raised beds creating a charming and practical outdoor retreat. A side gate leads to a dedicated storage area—perfect for bikes, bins, and garden equipment—which in turn provides access to the garage. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
