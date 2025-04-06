This home at 9 Beresford Place is meticulously renovated and redesigned to provide state-of-the-art accommodation and an enviable lifestyle in the heart of the sought-after leafy district of Trinity, to the north of Edinburgh city centre.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

This truly exceptional end-of-terrace house provides the perfect retreat from the bustle of city life. Peacefully situated in a residential cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature trees, it offers a tranquil setting while remaining within easy walking distance of superb amenities and excellent transport links.

A standout feature of this home is the beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces, thoughtfully designed with ambient lighting and inviting seating areas.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858, or book an appointment online.

1 . 9 Beresford Place The enclosed front garden enjoys a south-westerly aspect, making it the perfect spot for an evening aperitif. It features an artificial lawn, pebble-chipped areas, mature trees and shrubs, as well as pathways and bench seating. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Reception room The ground floor is ideal for entertaining, featuring a well-designed open-plan layout that extends seamlessly through bi-fold doors to the landscaped garden beyond. Elegant parquet flooring runs throughout, adding warmth and character to the space. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The Kitchens International kitchen combines style and functionality, boasting granite worktops, Siemens integrated appliances, a boiling water tap and a central island with a breakfast bar. A utility room with integrated washer/dryer and guest cloakroom/WC with Roca In-Wash smart toilet and electronic flush add further convenience. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Back garden The sheltered rear garden offers a sociable connection to the kitchen, ideal for barbecues and al fresco dining, with patio areas and raised beds creating a charming and practical outdoor retreat. A side gate leads to a dedicated storage area—perfect for bikes, bins, and garden equipment—which in turn provides access to the garage. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales