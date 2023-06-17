Edinburgh for sale: Stunning five-bedroom detached house in Joppa with beautiful garden featuring patio and pizza oven
Impressive Edinburgh family home on the market
This stunning five-bedroom detached house in Joppa with a beautiful garden and patio with a pizza oven, is currently on the market for offers over £885,000.
The large property at 9 Brunstane Mill Road also includes a double garage and double driveway, three recently refurbished modern bathrooms and modern decor, fixtures and fittings throughout. The family-orientated home also offers multiple reception areas.
To view this property, call VMH Solicitors on 0131 253 2964 for an appointment.
