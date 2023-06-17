News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Stunning five-bedroom detached house in Joppa with beautiful garden featuring patio and pizza oven

Impressive Edinburgh family home on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Jun 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 16:34 BST

This stunning five-bedroom detached house in Joppa with a beautiful garden and patio with a pizza oven, is currently on the market for offers over £885,000.

The large property at 9 Brunstane Mill Road also includes a double garage and double driveway, three recently refurbished modern bathrooms and modern decor, fixtures and fittings throughout. The family-orientated home also offers multiple reception areas.

To view this property, call VMH Solicitors on 0131 253 2964 for an appointment.

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house offers an exceptional family home in the desirable Joppa area of the city, set in a quiet cul-desac.

1. 9 Brunstane Mill Road, Joppa

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house offers an exceptional family home in the desirable Joppa area of the city, set in a quiet cul-desac. Photo: ESPC

The garden room is filled with natural light through triple-aspect glazing (including bi-folding windows) framing views of the garden, with French doors affording direct access outside.

2. Garden room

The garden room is filled with natural light through triple-aspect glazing (including bi-folding windows) framing views of the garden, with French doors affording direct access outside. Photo: ESPC

The kitchen features contemporary, gloss-maroon wall and base cabinets (including a central island), ivory-toned custom-made scratch and stain-resistant worktops, and a selection of neatly integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen features contemporary, gloss-maroon wall and base cabinets (including a central island), ivory-toned custom-made scratch and stain-resistant worktops, and a selection of neatly integrated appliances. Photo: ESPC

The dining area off the kitchen is fitted with a table offering space for seating for at least eight diners.

4. Dining area

The dining area off the kitchen is fitted with a table offering space for seating for at least eight diners. Photo: ESPC

