If you have got a spare £1.25 million to spend, then this stunning five-bedroom semi-detached Morningside home could be just what you're looking for. Complete with a summerhouse in the garden, 57 Morningside Drive is on the market at offers over £1.25m. This particular area of Morningside offers a unique location that is just a short walk from the many superb shops, cafes and restaurants of Morningside and Comiston Road, yet is far enough away to offer a peaceful setting.