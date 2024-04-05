Edinburgh for sale: Stunning five-bedroom Morningside home with summerhouse could be yours for £1.25 million

Stunning Edinburgh family home on the market

Published 5th Apr 2024

If you have got a spare £1.25 million to spend, then this stunning five-bedroom semi-detached Morningside home could be just what you're looking for. Complete with a summerhouse in the garden, 57 Morningside Drive is on the market at offers over £1.25m. This particular area of Morningside offers a unique location that is just a short walk from the many superb shops, cafes and restaurants of Morningside and Comiston Road, yet is far enough away to offer a peaceful setting.

With a sizeable extension, this wonderful home has been modified over the years to suit modern family living yet has retained many fine period features.

To view this stunning home, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

57 Morningside Drive is a substantial semi-detached Victorian stone-built villa quietly situated off Comiston Road within the Plewlands Conservation Area.

The open plan kitchen has an impressive island with hidden sockets, and is fitted with quality integrated appliances that include BOSCH oven, grill, warming drawer, microwave, five ring hob and dishwasher.

The heart of the home is the superb open plan kitchen diner and family room. With floor to ceiling windows, sliding doors and skylights, the space is flooded with natural light.

The beautiful, landscaped rear garden, which is fully enclosed, has a sunny south-facing aspect and features a lawn, deck, mature borders, apple and cherry trees, blueberry and raspberry bushes, garden shed and summerhouse. The private garden at the front of the property is extremely well-kept with a manicured hedge offering privacy from passers-by.

