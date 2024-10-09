Currently on the market for offers over £1.3m, 9 Hermitage Gardens is a traditional semi-detached house in Morningside, with spacious and flexible accommodation.

A practical entrance vestibule welcomes you into the home and flows through to an airy, high-ceilinged hall, giving a glimpse of the interiors to follow.

Highlights inside include an elegant drawing room, living room and dining room, as well as a garden room and a contemporary dining kitchen with Aga stove.

Outside, the property is accompanied by front and rear gardens, with the latter boasting an enviable south-facing aspect and featuring a patio for outdoor seating and barbecues, a wealth of mature trees, hedges, and shrubbery.

Open viewing will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2-4pm. To arrange another time, call Gilson Gray on 516 5354 or book an appointment online.

