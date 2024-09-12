Edinburgh for sale: Stunning six-bedroom £1.1m townhouse in converted B-listed Gothic Church in Portobello

This stunning six-bedroom townhouse that is part of a coverted B-listed Gothic Church in Portobello, is up for sale at offers over £1.1 million.

Incredibly striking both inside and out, 3, 2A Rosefield Place exudes luxury and sophistication as part of a meticulously converted B-listed Gothic church by London Edinburgh Holdings.

This remarkable property, beautifully designed with significant high-end upgrades throughout by the current owner, boasts an expansive and light-filled interior that blends contemporary elegance with an abundance of original architectural features.

Early viewing is essential of this truly unique and captivating home. To book an appointment, call Annan Solicitors & Estate Agents on 0131 253 2642 or book an appointment online.

1. 3, 2a Rosefield Place

The stunning galleried living room is bathed in natural light thanks to the property's large windows.

2. Living room

The spacious kitchen/dining/sitting room has plenty of space for cooking up a storm and entertaining guests.

3. Kitchen/ dining area

This unique Portobello property's incredible principal bedrooms is something to behold thanks to the old church archways.

4. Bedroom 1

