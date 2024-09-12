Incredibly striking both inside and out, 3, 2A Rosefield Place exudes luxury and sophistication as part of a meticulously converted B-listed Gothic church by London Edinburgh Holdings.

This remarkable property, beautifully designed with significant high-end upgrades throughout by the current owner, boasts an expansive and light-filled interior that blends contemporary elegance with an abundance of original architectural features.

Early viewing is essential of this truly unique and captivating home. To book an appointment, call Annan Solicitors & Estate Agents on 0131 253 2642 or book an appointment online.

1 . 3, 2a Rosefield Place This is a stunning six-bedroom townhouse, exuding luxury and sophistication as part of a meticulously converted B-listed Gothic Church by London Edinburgh Holdings, nestled in the vibrant district of Portobello. | Annan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The stunning galleried living room is bathed in natural light thanks to the property's large windows. | Annan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/ dining area The spacious kitchen/dining/sitting room has plenty of space for cooking up a storm and entertaining guests. | Annan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom 1 This unique Portobello property's incredible principal bedrooms is something to behold thanks to the old church archways. | Annan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales