Currently available for offers over £615,000, 4 (1F2) Coates Place is an elegant, spacious and very well presented first floor flat forming part of a handsome stone-built Georgian terrace located in Edinburgh's fashionable West End, within easy walking distance of Princes Street, George Street, Lothian Road, and the main financial district.

Recreational facilities include Drumsheugh Baths, the Water of Leith walkway and the Gallery of Modern Art. The Royal Botanical Gardens and Inverleith Park are also close by.

Entrance to the property is by way of a well-maintained communal passage stair. The windows to the rear of the flat have lovely leafy views to the spires of St. Mary's Cathedral.

Internally the property is in excellent decorative order throughout and benefits from gas central heating, sash and case windows and good storage facilities. All fitted floor coverings are included in the sale, together with the integrated kitchen appliances.

There is a well-maintained and fully enclosed communal garden to the rear with drying poles and an attractive array of established plants, shrubs and trees.

For viewings, call Connell & Connell on 0131 253 2131 or book an appointment online.

1 . Drawing room The elegant and spacious Drawing room with twin windows to front with Juliet balconies. The room includes window shutters, a striking feature fireplace with marble surround, decorative cornice and ceiling rose a picture rail and two Edinburgh wall presses. | Connell & Connell Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Dining kitchen The dining area of the stylish dining kitchen includes feature period fireplace, space for large dining and chairs, two open shelved wall presses, twin windows to front with Juliet balconies and working window shutters. | Connell & Connell Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The modern fitted kitchen comes with a range of matching wall and base units. There is a kitchen island with integrated Bosch induction oven, downdraft extractor and pop-up power points. There is also an integrated electric oven, microwave, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. The kitchen also benefits from ample work surfaces, and an integrated sink with extending hose tap and drainer. | Connell and Connell Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

