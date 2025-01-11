Currently available for offers over £615,000, 4 (1F2) Coates Place is an elegant, spacious and very well presented first floor flat forming part of a handsome stone-built Georgian terrace located in Edinburgh's fashionable West End, within easy walking distance of Princes Street, George Street, Lothian Road, and the main financial district.
Recreational facilities include Drumsheugh Baths, the Water of Leith walkway and the Gallery of Modern Art. The Royal Botanical Gardens and Inverleith Park are also close by.
Entrance to the property is by way of a well-maintained communal passage stair. The windows to the rear of the flat have lovely leafy views to the spires of St. Mary's Cathedral.
Internally the property is in excellent decorative order throughout and benefits from gas central heating, sash and case windows and good storage facilities. All fitted floor coverings are included in the sale, together with the integrated kitchen appliances.
There is a well-maintained and fully enclosed communal garden to the rear with drying poles and an attractive array of established plants, shrubs and trees.
For viewings, call Connell & Connell on 0131 253 2131 or book an appointment online.
