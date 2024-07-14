Currently on the market at offers over £160,000, 6 (3F2), Dalgety Avenue forms part of a traditional tenement building close to a wonderful range of amenities and with easy access to the city centre, and the open green spaces of Holyrood Park.
This exceptional home has been finished to a high standard and provides immaculately presented living space offering contemporary interior which would make a wonderful purchase for an individual or professional couple.
1. Living room
This Meadowbank property's bright living room with fireplace is open plan with the kitchen. | Connor Malcolm/ ESPC
2. Kitchen
The stylishly appointed kitchen/breakfast area comes with integrated appliances. | Connor Malcolm/ ESPC
3. Garden
The shared rear garden at the back of the Meadowbank property. There is also a secure entry system and permit parking. | Connor Malcolm/ ESPC
4. 6 (3F2), Dalgety Avenue
This superb top floor flat forms part of a traditional tenement building close to a wonderful range of amenities and with easy access to the City Centre, and the open green spaces of Holyrood Park. | Connor Malcolm/ ESPC
