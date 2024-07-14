Edinburgh for sale: Stylish Meadowbank one-bedroom top floor flat at a great price for first-time buyers

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

This Meadowbank one-bedroom top floor flat is showhome-stylish, with on-trend details throughout, lovely views and a great first-time buyer price.

Currently on the market at offers over £160,000, 6 (3F2), Dalgety Avenue forms part of a traditional tenement building close to a wonderful range of amenities and with easy access to the city centre, and the open green spaces of Holyrood Park.

This exceptional home has been finished to a high standard and provides immaculately presented living space offering contemporary interior which would make a wonderful purchase for an individual or professional couple.

For viewings, call Connor Malcom on 0131 253 2331 or book an appointment online.

This Meadowbank property's bright living room with fireplace is open plan with the kitchen.

1. Living room

This Meadowbank property's bright living room with fireplace is open plan with the kitchen. | Connor Malcolm/ ESPC

Photo Sales
The stylishly appointed kitchen/breakfast area comes with integrated appliances.

2. Kitchen

The stylishly appointed kitchen/breakfast area comes with integrated appliances. | Connor Malcolm/ ESPC

Photo Sales
The shared rear garden at the back of the Meadowbank property. There is also a secure entry system and permit parking.

3. Garden

The shared rear garden at the back of the Meadowbank property. There is also a secure entry system and permit parking. | Connor Malcolm/ ESPC

Photo Sales
This superb top floor flat forms part of a traditional tenement building close to a wonderful range of amenities and with easy access to the City Centre, and the open green spaces of Holyrood Park.

4. 6 (3F2), Dalgety Avenue

This superb top floor flat forms part of a traditional tenement building close to a wonderful range of amenities and with easy access to the City Centre, and the open green spaces of Holyrood Park. | Connor Malcolm/ ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice