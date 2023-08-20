News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Edinburgh for sale: Stylish one bedroom flat in Lauriston with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh city centre flat on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 20th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

This one bedroom modern and stylish flat in Edinburgh city centre is currently available at offers over £340,000.

The flat at 35/37 Simpson Loan, Quartermile offers high specification living in state-of-the-art modern buildings set alongside the conversions of the Victorian Royal Infirmary hospital buildings.

Viewing is essential of this superb one bed eighth floor apartment within the award winning Quartermile development, boasting luxurious accommodation, a stunning view of Edinburgh Castle and a secure private parking space. Call 0131 668 0441.

This property at Quartermile offers spectacular views of most of the city centre including Edinburgh Castle.

1. Castle view

This property at Quartermile offers spectacular views of most of the city centre including Edinburgh Castle. Photo: Warners

Photo Sales
Floor to ceiling windows ensure an abundance of natural light flooding into the living room and allow a picture postcard view of the Castle, Edinburgh's most famous landmark, and also to the Pentland Hills in the opposite direction. More than ample floor space is provided in this room for both seating and dining furniture.

2. Living room

Floor to ceiling windows ensure an abundance of natural light flooding into the living room and allow a picture postcard view of the Castle, Edinburgh's most famous landmark, and also to the Pentland Hills in the opposite direction. More than ample floor space is provided in this room for both seating and dining furniture. Photo: Warners

Photo Sales
The double sized bedroom also has the Castle view and benefits from a large built-in wardrobe.

3. Bedroom

The double sized bedroom also has the Castle view and benefits from a large built-in wardrobe. Photo: Warners

Photo Sales
A large cubicle, attractive tiling and a mirrored unit are in place in the shower-room.

4. Shower room

A large cubicle, attractive tiling and a mirrored unit are in place in the shower-room. Photo: Warners

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghEdinburgh Castle