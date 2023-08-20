Edinburgh for sale: Stylish one bedroom flat in Lauriston with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle
Edinburgh city centre flat on the market
This one bedroom modern and stylish flat in Edinburgh city centre is currently available at offers over £340,000.
The flat at 35/37 Simpson Loan, Quartermile offers high specification living in state-of-the-art modern buildings set alongside the conversions of the Victorian Royal Infirmary hospital buildings.
Viewing is essential of this superb one bed eighth floor apartment within the award winning Quartermile development, boasting luxurious accommodation, a stunning view of Edinburgh Castle and a secure private parking space. Call 0131 668 0441.
