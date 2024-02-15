A seriously stylish three-bedroom duplex apartment in Shandon, located inside a B-listed Victorian building, is currently for sale at offers over £410,000.

Forming part of a prominent, B-listed Victorian building in the city’s Shandon area, this three-bedroom duplex flat at 84B Slateford Road is arranged over the ground and lower-ground floors and offers wonderfully light and airy accommodation, with high ceilinged rooms and a blend of modern interiors and beautiful period features.

The flat and its location, within enviable easy reach of amenities including shops, schools, transport links, cafés, restaurants, and bars, and scenic open spaces, are sure to appeal to a wide demographic. To view this property, call Gilson Gray on 0131 253 2993 or click here.

1 . Living room The impressive south-east facing living room. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales

2 . 84B, Slateford Road, Shandon The three-bedroom duplex flat situated in a B-listed Victorian building in the city's Shandon area. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The contemporary breakfasting kitchen. Integrated kitchen appliances comprising an oven, hob, extractor fan, and microwave will be included in the sale. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales