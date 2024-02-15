News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Stylish three-bedroom duplex in Shandon, located inside a B-listed Victorian building

Edinburgh home inside B-listed Victorian building

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 15th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

A seriously stylish three-bedroom duplex apartment in Shandon, located inside a B-listed Victorian building, is currently for sale at offers over £410,000.

Forming part of a prominent, B-listed Victorian building in the city’s Shandon area, this three-bedroom duplex flat at 84B Slateford Road is arranged over the ground and lower-ground floors and offers wonderfully light and airy accommodation, with high ceilinged rooms and a blend of modern interiors and beautiful period features.

The flat and its location, within enviable easy reach of amenities including shops, schools, transport links, cafés, restaurants, and bars, and scenic open spaces, are sure to appeal to a wide demographic. To view this property, call Gilson Gray on 0131 253 2993 or click here.

The impressive south-east facing living room.

1. Living room

The impressive south-east facing living room. Photo: Gilson Gray

The three-bedroom duplex flat situated in a B-listed Victorian building in the city's Shandon area.

2. 84B, Slateford Road, Shandon

The three-bedroom duplex flat situated in a B-listed Victorian building in the city's Shandon area. Photo: Gilson Gray

The contemporary breakfasting kitchen. Integrated kitchen appliances comprising an oven, hob, extractor fan, and microwave will be included in the sale.

3. Kitchen

The contemporary breakfasting kitchen. Integrated kitchen appliances comprising an oven, hob, extractor fan, and microwave will be included in the sale. Photo: Gilson Gray

The property's welcoming reception hall.

4. Warm welcome

The property's welcoming reception hall. Photo: Gilson Gray

