Currently available for offers over £610,000, Ivybank, 6 South Morton Street, is a beautifully extended detached Victorian home offering spacious and flexible family accommodation, featuring three bedrooms and three reception rooms.
Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, the property showcases a wealth of desirable period features and boasts a large, west facing walled garden.
Early viewing is highly recommended. To book a viewing, call Annan Solicitors on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951348. Alternatively, book an appointment online.
1. Sitting room
The spacious bay-windowed sitting room featuring ornate cornicing, working shutters, stripped hardwood flooring and a fireplace with multi-fuel burner. | Annan Photo: ESPC
2. Ivybank, 6 South Morton Street
This is a beautifully extended detached Victorian home offering spacious and flexible family accommodation, featuring three bedrooms and three reception rooms. | Annan Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen/ diner
The impressive and expansive 40 sq.m. kitchen/dining room, which is flooded with natural light, and perfect for cooking up a storm and entertaining guests. | Annan Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
Externally, the property benefits from a low-maintenance gated front garden with mature shrubs and an extensive and this secluded rear garden, primarily laid to artificial grass, with a patio area ideal for alfresco dining. | Annan Photo: ESPC
