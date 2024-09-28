Edinburgh for sale: Stylish three-bedroom Joppa detached house could make a dream family home

Dreaming of a detached house in Joppa? This stylish three-bed could be everything you've been looking for.

Currently available for offers over £610,000, Ivybank, 6 South Morton Street, is a beautifully extended detached Victorian home offering spacious and flexible family accommodation, featuring three bedrooms and three reception rooms.

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, the property showcases a wealth of desirable period features and boasts a large, west facing walled garden.

Early viewing is highly recommended. To book a viewing, call Annan Solicitors on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951348. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

The spacious bay-windowed sitting room featuring ornate cornicing, working shutters, stripped hardwood flooring and a fireplace with multi-fuel burner.

Sitting room

The spacious bay-windowed sitting room featuring ornate cornicing, working shutters, stripped hardwood flooring and a fireplace with multi-fuel burner.

This is a beautifully extended detached Victorian home offering spacious and flexible family accommodation, featuring three bedrooms and three reception rooms.

Ivybank, 6 South Morton Street

This is a beautifully extended detached Victorian home offering spacious and flexible family accommodation, featuring three bedrooms and three reception rooms.

The impressive and expansive 40 sq.m. kitchen/dining room, which is flooded with natural light, and perfect for cooking up a storm and entertaining guests.

Kitchen/ diner

The impressive and expansive 40 sq.m. kitchen/dining room, which is flooded with natural light, and perfect for cooking up a storm and entertaining guests.

Externally, the property benefits from a low-maintenance gated front garden with mature shrubs and an extensive and this secluded rear garden, primarily laid to artificial grass, with a patio area ideal for alfresco dining.

Garden

Externally, the property benefits from a low-maintenance gated front garden with mature shrubs and an extensive and this secluded rear garden, primarily laid to artificial grass, with a patio area ideal for alfresco dining.

