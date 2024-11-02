Currently available for offers over £200,000, 7/12 Saltire Street offers a unique city home, with modern fixtures and fittings, as well as a tasteful palette of décor.

There is also a wealth of quirky, eye-catching features recently added by the current owner, including warm wood accents throughout and a sliding door between the living area and bedroom, creating a “New York loft apartment” feel.

The property is sure to appeal to a wealth of buyers and is situated within a modern development in Granton’s regenerated waterfront, with excellent amenities nearby and the heart of the city just over three miles away.

Local amenities include shops and other everyday essentials, schools at both primary and secondary levels, transport links connecting across the city, and wonderful outdoor spaces, including Granton Beach, Silverknowes Esplanade, and green spaces.

Viewing by appointment, contact Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994, or book online.

1 . Living room The property's spacious, west-facing living/dining room with balcony. | Ralph Sayer Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Balcony The balcony offers great views over towards the Granton Gasholder, and provides a great space for enjoying any rare Scottish sunshine. | Ralph Sayer Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The Granton property's attractive kitchen with utility cupboard. | Ralph Sayer Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . 7/12 Saltire Street, This two-bedroom, two-bathroom third /top-floor flat in Granton offers a unique city home, with modern fixtures and fittings. | Ralph Sayer Photo: ESPC Photo Sales