With its own private garden and spacious layout, this charming property at 10 Cowan Road is ideal for a range of buyers—and early viewing is highly recommended.

The accommodation comprises a bright and spacious bay-windowed lounge, a generous kitchen/diner, and three well-proportioned double bedrooms, one of which benefits from built-in wardrobes - providing excellent storage.

The recently upgraded bathroom is stylishly finished and features a contemporary three-piece suite with a mains-powered shower over the bath.

To the front, a beautiful private garden catches the sun until late afternoon, while to the rear, a fantastic private garden offers another peaceful escape and makes an excellent afternoon and evening sun trap, ideal for summer barbecues. The gardens include three sheds for storage of bicycles, gardening equipment, etc, and a large greenhouse.

The property also enjoys access to a shared drying green, and on-street permit parking is readily available. Shandon is a highly desirable residential area, just 1.5 miles from the city centre, with excellent public transport links and easy access to the City Bypass, M8, M9, and M90 motorways.

For viewings, call Blair Cadell on 0131 253 2338 or book an appointment online.

