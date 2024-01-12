The most viewed properties in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife

Scottish property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 properties which were the most popular on its website during December 2023, racking up over 66,000 views between them.

As we’ve seen from the market in recent months, it was houses rather than flats which held property hunters’ attention, making up eight of the properties on the list. The homes varied in style and location too: from a glossy modern five-bed in Dunfermline and a splendid Victorian villa in Trinity, to a quirky stone cottage in East Lothian and a one-bed bungalow in Penicuik.

Paul Hilton, chief executive of ESPC, said: “December is well-known as a month when hypothetical house-hunters think about taking the plunge to purchase a new home, and it’s interesting to see such a broad mix of properties catching the attention of those browsing espc.com.

"While our House Price Report data strongly indicates that property sales lean much more towards flats and smaller properties, our most-viewed properties show that buyers online continue to look for houses with longevity or additional space – it will be very interesting to see how these two counterpoints balance out in the months to come.

“Our most affordable property on the list was priced well under the LBTT threshold at £135,000, while the two most expensive properties (and incidentally the two most popular) were priced at upwards of half a million pounds, suggesting there’s still plenty of variation in the buyers currently in the market for a new home.”

1 . 14 North Loanhead, Limekilns, Dunfermline Top of the list for December is an expansive five-bedroom detached property in the popular Dunfermline suburb of Limekilns. Finished to an exacting standard throughout, this modern home is glossy and glamorous, presented in true move-in condition. No wonder it’s been catching the eye of so many ESPC househunters! This property is still available at offers over £550,000. Photo: ESPC Chartered firm Morgans Property Photo Sales

2 . 18 Summerside Street, Edinburgh Second on the list is a rare find – a home that’s caught the eye and sparked the imagination of thousands of househunters! A spacious stone terraced villa in desirable Trinity, the property needs full modernisation and renovation but has abundant potential to become a wonderful family home. The property is still available at offers over £550,000. Photo: ESPC Chartered firm Connell & Connell Photo Sales

3 . 8 Wyvis Park, Penicuik Another rare find, the third most-viewed property in December is this one-bedroom bungalow in popular Penicuik. Ideal for first-time buyers or downsizers, this stylish bungalow is deceptively spacious and enjoys plenty of outdoor space too. It’s no surprise that this one has already been snapped up by a savvy buyer! Photo: ESPC Chartered firm McDougall McQueen Photo Sales