The properties attracted over 54,000 online views between them and highlighted some interesting new trends emerging in the market.

Half of the properties in the top 10 were located in East Lothian, indicating strong interest in this ever-popular region, alongside three Edinburgh properties, one in Dunfermline and one in Midlothian.

Houses continued to dominate over flats, with eight of the most popular properties being houses and just two flats – although they were family-friendly with two or three bedrooms apiece.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “The 10 most popular properties on ESPC this month continue trends that we’ve been seeing over the last few months, if anything making them even clearer to see.

“Family-sized properties, whether houses or flats, are clearly dominating demand, and from the condition of the most-popular homes and their price tags, we can see that there are many young families and second-steppers in the market looking to ascend to that next stage of the property ladder as smoothly as possible.

“Renovation projects clearly aren’t what buyers are looking for at the moment, with perfectly polished properties driving the highest demand. It’s interesting to see so much demand for homes in East Lothian, while the Edinburgh properties attracting the most attention are unsurprisingly in incredibly popular areas including Portobello, Willowbrae and the city centre.”

1 . Glossy four-bedroom bungalow with stunning views, close to Holyrood Park Taking the top spot this month is a stylish and spacious four-bedroom bungalow in the popular suburb of Willowbrae, sandwiched between the city centre and the coast. Brought to the market in pristine condition, this three-storey converted bungalow at 18 Ulster Crescent also offers a large private garden and stunning city views, making it an idyllic family home. No wonder it's already under offer, having been available for offers over £500,000.

2 . Double upper by the river in Musselburgh Second on the list is this delightful double upper, perfectly positioned in the heart of Musselburgh and overlooking the banks of the River Esk. Handily placed for the High Street, this spacious flat at 35D, Eskside West is bright, charming and packed with period features, so we can see exactly why it's been snapped up, having been available for offers over £165,000.

3 . Turn-key terraced house in popular Musselburgh In third position is an idyllic, turn-key family home in the form of a three-bedroom mid-terrace house in a quiet development in Musselburgh. With perfectly polished interiors, three spacious bedrooms and a private, south-facing garden, it's easy to imagine family life in this ideal home at 11 Bauld Drive. Unsurprisingly, a savvy buyer has envisioned it for themselves and this home is now under offer, having been available for offers over £260,000.