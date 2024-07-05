4 . Garden

Not only is 165 Braid Road a fine property, it is also set amidst beautifully designed landscaped gardens which are stocked with an abundance of plants, shrubs and trees, providing all year round colour and texture as well as privacy on this superb plot. Whilst there is a path which provides walking access to the property from Braid Road, the main entrance to the house is located between no’s 1 and 2 Braid Hills Avenue. | Sturrock, Armstrong and Thomson/ ESPC