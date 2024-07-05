In good order throughout with full gas central heating and double glazing ensuring a comfortable and ambient living environment, 165 Braid Road affords spacious and well maintained family sized accommodation which has been cared for and enhanced by the present owners.
To the side of the property there is a good sized area of lawn with a spacious private patio area as well as a number of tranquil and quiet areas to enjoy surrounded by nature.
1. 165 Braid Road
165 Braid Road forms an individually designed four bedroom detached house set amidst beautifully landscaped terraced gardens and quietly located in the much sought after Braids area of Edinburgh. This most desirable home affords spacious and well maintained family sized accommodation which has been cared for and enhanced with by the present owners. | Sturrock, Armstrong & Thomson/ ESPC
2. Sitting room
The spacious sitting room with vaulted ceiling and feature gas fire. | Sturrock, Armstrong & Thomson/ ESPC
3. Kitchen
The large breakfasting kitchen with base and wall mounted units, offering excellent storage solutions and ample space for a kitchen table and chairs. | Sturrock, Armstrong & Thomson/ ESPC
4. Garden
Not only is 165 Braid Road a fine property, it is also set amidst beautifully designed landscaped gardens which are stocked with an abundance of plants, shrubs and trees, providing all year round colour and texture as well as privacy on this superb plot. Whilst there is a path which provides walking access to the property from Braid Road, the main entrance to the house is located between no’s 1 and 2 Braid Hills Avenue. | Sturrock, Armstrong and Thomson/ ESPC
