Currently available for offers over £350,000, 22 Springfield Lea is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and is within easy reach of a variety of amenities including Port Edgar Marina, close to the Queensferry Crossing and a short drive to Dalmeny Railway Station, connecting the north and south.

In move-in condition, the property would make an ideal family home. There are well maintained gardens to the front with the rear garden being fully enclosed with decked patio area, tree house and garden shed.

Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2pm - 4pm, or you can book an appointment by calling Deans on 0131 253 2707 or book an appointment online.

1 . 22 Springfield Lea Forming part of a quiet cul-de-sac setting, this stylishly presented detached villa is situated within the sought after town of South Queensferry. | Deans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Conservatory The South Queensferry property benefits from this well-presented conservatory, the perfect place to relax while looking out to the back garden. | Deans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The contemporary well laid-out kitchen, with integrated appliances and a door to the side of the property. | Deans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden There are well maintained gardens to the front with the rear garden being fully enclosed with decked patio area, tree house and garden shed. | Deans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales