Currently available for offers over £945,000, 24 Ormidale Terrace is a superb Victorian terraced house situated on a wide residential street in the highly desirable area of Murrayfield.

The area is a particularly popular and convenient location given its proximity to a number of excellent schools, the city centre, and the city-bypass.

Internally, the property boasts generously proportioned, flexible accommodation which is complimented by attractive period features throughout. While, the rear garden has been beautifully landscaped with paving stones which are surrounded by mature flowering borders.

This much-loved family home is available to view by appointment only. Call McDougall McQueen on 07884 247419 or book an appointment online.

1 . Living room The bright and spacious accommodation inside this Murrayfield includes this good-sized living room with bay window and fireplace. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Dining room This bright and airy dining room comes with French doors to the private and well-established back garden. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Garden To the rear is this lovely enclosed well-maintained garden, which has been beautifully landscaped with paving stones which are surrounded by mature flowering borders. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . 24 Ormidale Terrace Welcome to 24 Ormidale Terrace, Murrayfield, an exceptionally appealing 4/5 bed family home. To the front of the property there is an attractive rockery garden. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales