Edinburgh for sale: Elegant four/five-bedroom terraced Murrayfield villa is an idyllic forever family home

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:09 GMT

This elegant four/ five-bedroom terraced villa boasts a prime Murrayfield location and could be an idyllic forever family home.

Currently available for offers over £945,000, 24 Ormidale Terrace is a superb Victorian terraced house situated on a wide residential street in the highly desirable area of Murrayfield.

The area is a particularly popular and convenient location given its proximity to a number of excellent schools, the city centre, and the city-bypass.

Internally, the property boasts generously proportioned, flexible accommodation which is complimented by attractive period features throughout. While, the rear garden has been beautifully landscaped with paving stones which are surrounded by mature flowering borders.

This much-loved family home is available to view by appointment only. Call McDougall McQueen on 07884 247419 or book an appointment online.

The bright and spacious accommodation inside this Murrayfield includes this good-sized living room with bay window and fireplace.

1. Living room

The bright and spacious accommodation inside this Murrayfield includes this good-sized living room with bay window and fireplace.

This bright and airy dining room comes with French doors to the private and well-established back garden.

2. Dining room

This bright and airy dining room comes with French doors to the private and well-established back garden.

To the rear is this lovely enclosed well-maintained garden, which has been beautifully landscaped with paving stones which are surrounded by mature flowering borders.

3. Garden

To the rear is this lovely enclosed well-maintained garden, which has been beautifully landscaped with paving stones which are surrounded by mature flowering borders.

Welcome to 24 Ormidale Terrace, Murrayfield, an exceptionally appealing 4/5 bed family home. To the front of the property there is an attractive rockery garden.

4. 24 Ormidale Terrace

Welcome to 24 Ormidale Terrace, Murrayfield, an exceptionally appealing 4/5 bed family home. To the front of the property there is an attractive rockery garden.

