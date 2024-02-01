This gorgeous four-bedroom detached Blackhall house boasts an incredible extension that fills the home with light, and is currently available at offers over £795,000.
Extending to 2432 sq ft, the property at 10 Hillpark Crescent offers spacious and flexible family accommodation over two floors with a sunny south-facing rear garden, private garage and off-street parking.
To view this incredible family home, call 0131 253 2327 or click here.
1. 10 Hillpark Crescent
The property is in excellent decorative order throughout and features a stunning extension to the rear elevation which floods the house in natural light. It also features a good-sized sunny south facing rear garden. Photo: Lindsays
2. Family room
The extension was designed by the celebrated Edinburgh architect Richard Hall and provides direct access to the garden via glazed doors. This area is the hub of the home and includes this delightful family room/second sitting room. Photo: Lindsays
3. Kitchen
Also part of the extension is this well-equipped contemporary kitchen has an island unit, range cooker, fridge/freezer and dishwasher, with the washing machine and tumble drier housed in the utility room. Photo: Lindsays
4. Sitting room
To the front of the Blackhall property is the good-sized formal sitting room. Photo: Lindsays