This one-bedroom duplex apartment, which forms part of a sought-after school conversion in Leith, is currently available for offers over £250,000.
This impressive one-bedroom ground and first floor duplex flat, full of charm and style, forms part of the 'Academia' school conversion in 2004, situated in the highly desirable Shore area. The highlight of this apartment is a grand open plan living/dining room/kitchen with charming original large windows. To view this property, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or click here.
1. Charm and style
This impressive one-bedroom ground and first floor duplex flat, full of charm and style, forms part of the 'Academia' school conversion circa 2004 in the highly desirable Shore area. Photo: Coulters
2. Living room
The living room, which forms part of the large central open living space at this Leith property. Photo: Coulters
3. Kitchen
The kitchen hosts traditional wooden cabinets, integrated five gas ring hob and oven and a breakfast bar. Photo: Coulters
4. Dining area
Entering the property on the ground floor which comprises a welcoming hallway, shower room with WC, large utility room with storage and a grand open plan living/dining room/kitchen with charming original large windows Photo: Coulters