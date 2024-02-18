This one-bedroom duplex apartment, which forms part of a sought-after school conversion in Leith, is currently available for offers over £250,000.

This impressive one-bedroom ground and first floor duplex flat, full of charm and style, forms part of the 'Academia' school conversion in 2004, situated in the highly desirable Shore area. The highlight of this apartment is a grand open plan living/dining room/kitchen with charming original large windows. To view this property, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or click here.