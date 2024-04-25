This sumptuous duplex apartment in Lauriston has five bedrooms and sophisticated interiors, and forms part of a semi-detached Victorian villa close to the Meadows Currently available for offers over £725,000, 9 Lauriston Gardens forms part of a Victorian villa which dates back to 1863. This ground and garden level property is beautifully presented throughout and boasts exceptional period features and proportions.
Situated on an attractive residential street within the Marchmont, Meadows and Bruntsfield conservation area, this substantial home has a superb city centre location close to an unbeatable selection of amenities.
1. Location
Lauriston is a central district of Edinburgh which borders the beautiful open space of the Meadows. Just a short stroll away is Edinburgh's historic Old Town, whilst further local cultural and recreational venues are located along Lothian Road and within Fountainbridge, home to Fountain Park's entertainment hub and the basin of the scenic Union Canal. Outdoor recreation is well-catered for with tennis courts, running clubs and pitch and putt available on the Meadows and Bruntsfield Links, whilst several gyms and the Victorian baths at Warrender Swim Centre provide superb indoor sports facilities. Photo: Coulters
2. Living room
The property's stunning living room, which has high ceilings, intricate cornicing, fireplace with wood burner and timber floors. Photo: Coulters
3. Kitchen
The extremely stylish fitted kitchen/dining room with central island, integrated appliances, range cooker, solid stone worktops and marble fireplace. Photo: Coulters
4. Garden
Externally, there is a lovely, fully enclosed, south west facing private garden which consists of a paved seating area, astroturf lawn, planted borders and potting shed. To the front, the private garden is predominantly paved for ease of maintenance and there is a handy wood store as well as a well-kept hedge that provides additional privacy. Photo: Coulters
