1 . Location

Lauriston is a central district of Edinburgh which borders the beautiful open space of the Meadows. Just a short stroll away is Edinburgh's historic Old Town, whilst further local cultural and recreational venues are located along Lothian Road and within Fountainbridge, home to Fountain Park's entertainment hub and the basin of the scenic Union Canal. Outdoor recreation is well-catered for with tennis courts, running clubs and pitch and putt available on the Meadows and Bruntsfield Links, whilst several gyms and the Victorian baths at Warrender Swim Centre provide superb indoor sports facilities. Photo: Coulters