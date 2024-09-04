Forming part of an established development, 30/14 Abbey Lane is arranged over the fifth and sixth top floors and presented in a move-in condition, with modern fixtures and fittings and neutral décor.
The apartment boasts breathtaking views of the city skyline and its iconic landmarks including Calton Hill and Arthur’s Seat, as well as enjoying a wealth of sunny natural light through southeast and southwest-facing windows. The development offers residents secure underground parking, with an allocated space for this property.
For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 53 66 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book a viewing online.
