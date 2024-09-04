Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom Abbeyhill penthouse apartment with private terrace offering stunning views

This modern three-bedroom penthouse apartment in Abbeyhill with a rooftop terrace is currently available for offers over £440,000.

Forming part of an established development, 30/14 Abbey Lane is arranged over the fifth and sixth top floors and presented in a move-in condition, with modern fixtures and fittings and neutral décor.

The apartment boasts breathtaking views of the city skyline and its iconic landmarks including Calton Hill and Arthur’s Seat, as well as enjoying a wealth of sunny natural light through southeast and southwest-facing windows. The development offers residents secure underground parking, with an allocated space for this property.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse apartment forms part of an established development in Abbeyhill, arranged over the fifth and sixth/top floors and presented in a move-in condition, with modern fixtures and fittings and neutral décor. The penthouse balcony can be seen to the far left of the building.

The living room occupies an exceptionally generous footprint, allowing for endless configurations of both lounge and dining furniture, and continues the welcoming impression set in the hallway with the same pared-back décor and flooring. The room is lit by a wealth of southeast- and southwest-facing glazing, with three French windows ornamented by Juliet balconies.

The flat enjoys a large private terrace, paved for easy upkeep and offering ample space for outdoor furniture and boasting panoramic views of the city, encompassing the iconic Calton Hill and Arthur’s Seat. There is a smaller balcony off the second and third bedrooms, also enjoying a wonderful vista of Arthur’s Seat and Salisbury Crags.

The kitchen is fitted with a wide range of wall and base cabinets, spacious wood-styled worktops, and splashback panels. It is illuminated by a large southwest-facing door, capturing sunny natural light throughout the day, framing far-reaching views, and opening out onto the private terrace – perfect for alfresco dining and summer barbecues!

