Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom apartment part of a Victorian schoolhouse conversion near Leith Links

Impressive flat in former Edinburgh schoolhouse
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 31st Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

This three-bedroom apartment forming part of a Victorian schoolhouse conversion just moments from leafy Leith Links, is currently available for offers over £315,000.

This character-filled three-bedroom apartment at 17/3 Upper Hermitage, Leith Links, set within the former Victorian schoolhouse, includes a well maintained communal garden, a mezzanine bedroom with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, and an open-plan living space. It also has a three-piece bathroom suite and an allocated parking space.

To view this property, call Warners on 0131 6680439 or email [email protected].

The apartment is set within a Victorian schoolhouse conversion in the ever-popular Leith Links district of Edinburgh.

The stylish kitchen is the heart of the home with all integrated appliances and a sociable island with space for dining.

The stunning three-piece bathroom suite with shower over the bath.

