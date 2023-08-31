Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom apartment part of a Victorian schoolhouse conversion near Leith Links
This three-bedroom apartment forming part of a Victorian schoolhouse conversion just moments from leafy Leith Links, is currently available for offers over £315,000.
This character-filled three-bedroom apartment at 17/3 Upper Hermitage, Leith Links, set within the former Victorian schoolhouse, includes a well maintained communal garden, a mezzanine bedroom with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, and an open-plan living space. It also has a three-piece bathroom suite and an allocated parking space.
To view this property, call Warners on 0131 6680439 or email [email protected].