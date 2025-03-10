An exceptionally appealing detached bungalow on a generous plot of beautifully kept garden ground, 5 Drum Brae North enjoys an excellent location in Edinburgh’s desirable Barnton area.

Internally the property is beautifully presented throughout and offers flexible lateral living perfectly suited to both the growing family and down-sizer alike.

Undoubtedly one of the standout features of this charming home is the generously sized private garden located to the rear, featuring a large lawned area peppered with beautiful mature trees and shrubs.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858, or book an appointment online.

Living room The living room is flooded with natural light and boasts a peaceful outlook over the charming rear garden, together with direct access to a paved patio.

3 . Sitting room The comfortable bay fronted sitting room with window seat, coving to ceiling and a bright west facing aspect. | Neilsons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

