Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom charming bungalow in Barnton available for just over half a million pounds

By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 04:37 BST

This impressive three-bedroom Edinburgh bungalow in a highly sought-after location is currently available for offers over £540,000.

An exceptionally appealing detached bungalow on a generous plot of beautifully kept garden ground, 5 Drum Brae North enjoys an excellent location in Edinburgh’s desirable Barnton area.

Internally the property is beautifully presented throughout and offers flexible lateral living perfectly suited to both the growing family and down-sizer alike.

Undoubtedly one of the standout features of this charming home is the generously sized private garden located to the rear, featuring a large lawned area peppered with beautiful mature trees and shrubs.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858, or book an appointment online.

The living room is flooded with natural light and boasts a peaceful outlook over the charming rear garden, together with direct access to a paved patio.

1. Living room

The living room is flooded with natural light and boasts a peaceful outlook over the charming rear garden, together with direct access to a paved patio.

This appealing detached bungalow rests on a generous plot of beautifully kept garden ground and enjoys an excellent location in Edinburgh’s desirable Barnton area.

2. 5 Drum Brae North

This appealing detached bungalow rests on a generous plot of beautifully kept garden ground and enjoys an excellent location in Edinburgh's desirable Barnton area.

The comfortable bay fronted sitting room with window seat, coving to ceiling and a bright west facing aspect.

3. Sitting room

The comfortable bay fronted sitting room with window seat, coving to ceiling and a bright west facing aspect.

Undoubtedly one of the standout features of this charming home is the generously sized private garden located to the rear. The gardens exude a wonderful feeling of peace/privacy and comprise a large lawned area peppered with beautiful mature trees and shrubs.

4. Garden

Undoubtedly one of the standout features of this charming home is the generously sized private garden located to the rear. The gardens exude a wonderful feeling of peace/privacy and comprise a large lawned area peppered with beautiful mature trees and shrubs.

