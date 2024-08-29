This family home at Paties Road exudes modern elegance with high-end finishes, stylish fixtures and premium materials throughout. To view this property click here.

Spread across a single level, this bungalow offers spacious living areas that are both functional and inviting. The open-plan layout seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a perfect space for entertaining guests or relaxing with family.

The property boasts a low maintenance garden, perfect for alfresco dining, gardening, or simply basking in the sunshine. A detached garage and driveway provide ample parking and storage space.

You can book a viewing of this property here.

The heart of the home, the gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream come true. Featuring sleek cabinetry, quartz countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances, this kitchen offers both style and functionality for culinary enthusiasts.