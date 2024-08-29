Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom fully-refurbished Colinton bungalow on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 17:02 BST

This attractive fully-refurbished three-bedroom bungalow in Colinton is currently on the market at offers over £495,000.

This family home at Paties Road exudes modern elegance with high-end finishes, stylish fixtures and premium materials throughout. To view this property click here.

Spread across a single level, this bungalow offers spacious living areas that are both functional and inviting. The open-plan layout seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a perfect space for entertaining guests or relaxing with family.

The property boasts a low maintenance garden, perfect for alfresco dining, gardening, or simply basking in the sunshine. A detached garage and driveway provide ample parking and storage space.

You can book a viewing of this property here.

1. Paties Road

Spread across a single level, this bungalow offers spacious living areas that are both functional and inviting. | Purple Bricks

2. Living room

The open-plan layout seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a perfect space for entertaining guests or relaxing with family. | Purple Bricks

The heart of the home, the gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream come true. Featuring sleek cabinetry, quartz countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances, this kitchen offers both style and functionality for culinary enthusiasts.

3. Kitchen

The heart of the home, the gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream come true. Featuring sleek cabinetry, quartz countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances, this kitchen offers both style and functionality for culinary enthusiasts. | Purple Bricks

4. Garden

Enjoy the beauty of nature in the privacy of your own private garden. The property boasts a low maintenance garden, perfect for alfresco dining, gardening, or simply basking in the sunshine. | Purple Bricks

