This family home at Paties Road exudes modern elegance with high-end finishes, stylish fixtures and premium materials throughout.
Spread across a single level, this bungalow offers spacious living areas that are both functional and inviting. The open-plan layout seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a perfect space for entertaining guests or relaxing with family.
The property boasts a low maintenance garden, perfect for alfresco dining, gardening, or simply basking in the sunshine. A detached garage and driveway provide ample parking and storage space.
You can book a viewing of this property here.
