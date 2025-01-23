Currently available for offers over £585,000, 7 Hillview Drive is set on a quiet residential street in the heart of Corstorphine.
Surrounded by a wealth of excellent local amenities, quick transport links including an excellent bus service to and from the city centre and the Gyle, and first-rate local schools, this property will make an ideal family home.
Impeccably renovated to the highest standard, this three-bedroom home offers an exceptional blend of luxury and functional living.
Highlights include the bespoke summer house/ office in the garden with skylight windows, bar area and electrics. While, the living/dining/kitchen is open plan with the living area allowing for an abundance of natural light via bi-folding doors which give access to a sunny private garden.
And, the fully floored attic provides abundant storage and potential for further development.
To book a viewing, call Warners on 0131 668 0441 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.
