This property at 11/2 John Street is a charming double upper villa situated on one of the most desirable streets in the area, just a short stroll from the beach and promenade.

Recently redecorated throughout prior to marketing, this property combines impressive character and spacious living, both inside and out, and offers great views of the Firth of Forth and Abercorn Park.

Externally, there is a private decked rear garden with summerhouse, that offers seclusion with mature foliage, a variety of expansive shrubs and plants that provide year-round colour. Additional benefits include gas central heating, partial double glazing and ample on-street parking.

Early viewing is highly recommended. Call Annan Solicitors & Estate Agents on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951 348. Alternatively you can book an appointment online.

1 . Garden Externally, there is a private decked rear garden with summerhouse, that offers seclusion with mature foliage, a variety of expansive shrubs and plants that provide year-round colour. | Annan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The front-facing bay-windowed living room offers a window seat to enjoy views of the Firth of Forth and Abercorn Park, along with an array of original features, such as ornate cornicing, ceiling rose, picture rail, original flooring and a feature fireplace. | Annan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen-diner comes with ample floor and wall-mounted units, and has direct access to a set of stairs leading to the private, enclosed, and low-maintenance garden. | Annan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . 11/2 John Street This well-presented flat is situated a stone's throw from the beach. Additional benefits include gas central heating; partial double glazing and ample on-street parking. | Annan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales