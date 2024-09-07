This stunning executive flat at 9 Gorgie Road is situated within the highly coveted, award-winning Springwell House development. The property is in immaculate, turn-key condition and perfectly situated for quick access to the city centre. With its generous living space, it offers an ideal setting for family life.
The development features beautifully maintained communal gardens, an allocated parking space, and a secure bike store. For added comfort, the property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing throughout, ensuring energy efficiency.
1. Flat 2, 9 Gorgie Road
This stunning three-bedroom executive flat within the award-winning Springwell House development is in immaculate, turn-key condition. | Blair Cadell Photo: ESPC
2. Living area
The beautifully presented, open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area is filled with natural light, thanks to expansive floor-to-ceiling windows fitted with bespoke shutters. French doors open directly onto the communal garden. | Blair Cadell Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen
The sleek, modern kitchen is equipped with a range of floor and wall-mounted units, a Siemens hob and oven, including a combi microwave, and integrated appliances. | Blair Cadell Photo: ESPC
4. Bathroom
The family bathroom is finished to an exceptional standard, featuring a three-piece suite and a walk-in shower with another rainwater showerhead. | Blair Cadell Photo: ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.