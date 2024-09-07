Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom duplex in a sought-after Gorgie development with slick, glossy interiors

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 7th Sep 2024, 04:50 BST

A three-bedroom duplex in a sought-after Gorgie development, with seriously slick, glossy interiors, is currently available for offers over £575,000.

This stunning executive flat at 9 Gorgie Road is situated within the highly coveted, award-winning Springwell House development. The property is in immaculate, turn-key condition and perfectly situated for quick access to the city centre. With its generous living space, it offers an ideal setting for family life.

The development features beautifully maintained communal gardens, an allocated parking space, and a secure bike store. For added comfort, the property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing throughout, ensuring energy efficiency.

For viewings, call Blair Cadell on 0131 253 2338 or book an appointment online.

1. Flat 2, 9 Gorgie Road

The beautifully presented, open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area is filled with natural light, thanks to expansive floor-to-ceiling windows fitted with bespoke shutters. French doors open directly onto the communal garden.

2. Living area

The sleek, modern kitchen is equipped with a range of floor and wall-mounted units, a Siemens hob and oven, including a combi microwave, and integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

The family bathroom is finished to an exceptional standard, featuring a three-piece suite and a walk-in shower with another rainwater showerhead.

4. Bathroom

