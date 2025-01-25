Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom duplex main door apartment in Colinton overlooking the Water of Leith

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th Jan 2025, 04:52 BST

This property is a light, bright and tranquil three-bedroom duplex main door apartment in Colinton, with a stunning setting directly overlooking the Water of Leith.

Located within an exclusive development situated in the highly regarded area, 19 West Mill Bank enjoys a tranquil position within the development.

The property has been finished to a high standard throughout, with Amtico flooring on the lower level, offering a stylish home, which also benefits from a floored attic, a balcony and an allocated parking space within the secure underground car park.

Built by Applecross, the development boasts immaculately maintained communal gardens, with a seating area over the Water of Leith.

Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2pm-4pm, or you can call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

This is an impressive main door duplex flat which enjoys a beautiful outlook over the Water of Leith, located within an exclusive development situated in the highly regarded area of Colinton.

The spacious sitting room/dining room has a balcony providing a perfect space to enjoy the picturesque location.

There is a modern fully fitted kitchen which has a feature window seat, and also on the lower level is a handy downstairs standalone toilet.

The development boasts immaculately maintained communal gardens, with a seating area over the Water of Leith.

