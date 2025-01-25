Located within an exclusive development situated in the highly regarded area, 19 West Mill Bank enjoys a tranquil position within the development.

The property has been finished to a high standard throughout, with Amtico flooring on the lower level, offering a stylish home, which also benefits from a floored attic, a balcony and an allocated parking space within the secure underground car park.

Built by Applecross, the development boasts immaculately maintained communal gardens, with a seating area over the Water of Leith.

Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2pm-4pm, or you can call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

