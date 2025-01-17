A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this flat which forms part of a mature, well established development, with a private garage, at The Limes in Merchiston. To see this property, click here.
The property includes a welcoming entrance hallway which leads to an open plan living room and dining area. From the living room you can access the balcony which overlooks the well maintained communal gardens.
A modern and stylish kitchen benefits from ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units, while a utility room allows for more cupboard space in the kitchen.
There are two generous double bedrooms and a third double bedroom which could be utilised as an office or study. The main bathroom has a three-piece suite with a shower over the bath. Externally there are communal gardens, off-road parking and a garage.
