A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this flat which forms part of a mature, well established development, with a private garage, at The Limes in Merchiston. To see this property, click here.

The property includes a welcoming entrance hallway which leads to an open plan living room and dining area. From the living room you can access the balcony which overlooks the well maintained communal gardens.

A modern and stylish kitchen benefits from ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units, while a utility room allows for more cupboard space in the kitchen.

There are two generous double bedrooms and a third double bedroom which could be utilised as an office or study. The main bathroom has a three-piece suite with a shower over the bath. Externally there are communal gardens, off-road parking and a garage.

For viewings, click here.

1 . The Limes This rarely available three-bedroom first floor flat is situated in the prestigious Merchiston area, and set within well maintained communal gardens, with off road parking and a garage. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Living room The open plan living room and dining area, from the living room you can access the balcony. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . Balcony The view from the balcony, which overlooks the well maintained communal gardens. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The modern and stylish kitchen benefits from ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units, while a utility room allows for more cupboard space in the kitchen. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales