Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom first floor flat in Merchiston with a private garage and balcony

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 04:44 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 04:44 BST

This three-bedroom first floor flat in one of Edinburgh most prestigious areas, is currently available for offers over £435,000.

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this flat which forms part of a mature, well established development, with a private garage, at The Limes in Merchiston. To see this property, click here.

The property includes a welcoming entrance hallway which leads to an open plan living room and dining area. From the living room you can access the balcony which overlooks the well maintained communal gardens.

A modern and stylish kitchen benefits from ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units, while a utility room allows for more cupboard space in the kitchen.

There are two generous double bedrooms and a third double bedroom which could be utilised as an office or study. The main bathroom has a three-piece suite with a shower over the bath. Externally there are communal gardens, off-road parking and a garage.

For viewings, click here.

