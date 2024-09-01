Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom Georgian main-door flat in Gayfield Square, seconds from the tram

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 04:34 BST

This three-bedroom Georgian main-door flat in Gayfield Square, seconds from the tram, St James Quarter and Leith Walk, is currently available for offers over £510,000.

This immaculately presented three bedroom apartment at 20 Gayfield Square is situated on an elegant, leafy square in Edinburgh's prestigious New Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The stylish, light-filled accommodation is complemented by its peaceful setting, while only a few minutes' walk away from vibrant Broughton Street and St James Quarter. Inside, hardwood flooring extends throughout the home.

To the rear of the property, accessed via a shared door on the lower ground level, is the garden, shared only with two other flats.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

The property's beautifully bright living room with gas-fired stove and surround.

1. Living room

The property's beautifully bright living room with gas-fired stove and surround. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

The very well-equipped, high-spec kitchen with seating area and window seat.

2. Kitchen

The very well-equipped, high-spec kitchen with seating area and window seat. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

To the rear of the property, accessed via a shared door on the lower ground level, is the garden, shared only with two other flats. It has great privacy and, with its luscious greenery and quiet seating areas, provides a charming oasis.

3. Garden

To the rear of the property, accessed via a shared door on the lower ground level, is the garden, shared only with two other flats. It has great privacy and, with its luscious greenery and quiet seating areas, provides a charming oasis. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

The main bathroom, which benefits from an impressive cast iron roll top bathtub, basin with reclaimed marble surround, and WC.

4. Bathroom

The main bathroom, which benefits from an impressive cast iron roll top bathtub, basin with reclaimed marble surround, and WC. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

