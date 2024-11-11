Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom main door upper flat with large garden in Parkhead

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:43 BST

This three-bedroom main door upper flat in a well-connected Edinburgh area is currently available for offers over £200,000.

Quietly located within the popular residential area of Parkhead and close to a host of excellent local amenities and transport links, this property would make a superb purchase for young professionals and families.

Click here to see this property at Parkhead Loan. Open viewings will take place on Friday, November 15, 3pm until 3.30pm, alternatively click here to book an appointment.

This home is quietly located within the popular residential area of Parkhead and close to a host of excellent local amenities and transport links.

1. Parkhead Loan

This home is quietly located within the popular residential area of Parkhead and close to a host of excellent local amenities and transport links. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The Parkhead property's spacious living room is bright and welcoming.

2. Living room

The Parkhead property's spacious living room is bright and welcoming. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The property's kitchen, which benefits from floor and wall mounted units.

3. Kitchen

The property's kitchen, which benefits from floor and wall mounted units. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The property benefits from this large private garden.

4. Garden

The property benefits from this large private garden. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice