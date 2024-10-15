Set in a modern, residential development, located in Burdiehouse, south of Edinburgh city centre, this home at Clippens Drive is in move-in condition. To view this property, click here.

The living room has space for a dining table with access to patio doors that lead to the rear garden. The kitchen has ample worktop space, with contemporary fittings and integral appliances. You also have the benefit on a downstairs WC, with a handy utility cupboard also.