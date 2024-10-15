Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom mid-terraced house with modern interiors including make-up and dressing room

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 14:55 BST

This three-bedroom mid-terraced house with modern interiors, including a make-up and dressing room, is available for offers over £265,000.

Set in a modern, residential development, located in Burdiehouse, south of Edinburgh city centre, this home at Clippens Drive is in move-in condition. To view this property, click here.

The living room has space for a dining table with access to patio doors that lead to the rear garden. The kitchen has ample worktop space, with contemporary fittings and integral appliances. You also have the benefit on a downstairs WC, with a handy utility cupboard also.

Externally there is a rear garden with patio, lawn and decked areas which is safe for young children or pets. The rear gate also gives access to residents' parking.

