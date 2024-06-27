This exceptionally appealing semi-detached villa in Murrayfield occupies an idyllic location at 10 Coltbridge Gardens, quietly tucked away on a no through road next to the Water of Leith.
The locale has a leafy village feel, despite being moments from the city centre and the property offers superb potential to extend into the cellar, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.
The main feature of this home is the extensive tiered rear garden, which enjoys a picturesque setting overlooking the Water of Leith and surrounding woodland and benefits from a bright southerly facing aspect. For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858, or book an appointment online.
1. Garden
The extensive tiered rear garden enjoys a picturesque setting overlooking the Water of Leith and surrounding woodland and benefits from a bright southerly facing aspect. Bursting with potential for the enthusiastic gardener, the garden has been laid to a variety of areas, including lawn, flower beds and a paved terrace/patio. | Neilsons/ Planography/ ESPCPhoto: Neilsons/ Planography/ ESPC
2. Reception/ dining room
The bright and spacious reception/dining room with attractive wood flooring. | Neilsons/ Planography/ ESPCPhoto: Neilsons/ Planography/ ESPC
3. Kitchen
The kitchen is fitted with a variety of base and wall mounted wood fronted units, with contrasting wipe-clean worktops and tiling to floor and splash areas. | Neilsons/ Planography/ ESPCPhoto: Neilsons/ Planography/ ESPC
4. Terrace
Window shutters and sliding doors upstairs lead directly out to a raised terrace overlooking the river and adjacent woodland. | Neilsons/ Planography/ ESPCPhoto: Neilsons/ Planography/ ESPC
