A three-bedroom apartment in a Murrayfield villa which featured in a novel by one of Scotland’s greatest ever author is up for sale at offers over £875,000.
This rarely available main-door lower ground-floor apartment is set within Duncliffe, a historical C-listed Victorian villa which enjoys its own space and privacy, set behind a stone wall and shielded by trees. Enjoying a rich history, the original owners of Duncliffe villa were close friends of the famous Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson, who penned a poem to the home and featured the house in his novel ‘The Misadventures of John Nicholson’, released in 1885.
Today, the residence has been converted into three impressive properties for luxury lifestyles. The three-bedroom home boasts generously proportioned, light-filled rooms with impeccably high ceilings and ornate period details, all finished with attractive décor throughout.
The property offers historical elegance and character, alongside modern sensibilities, incorporating a quality kitchen and two bathrooms. It also features two grand reception rooms, as well as ample private parking and mature private gardens.
To arrange a viewing, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 53 66.
1. 15/1 Duncliffe, Kinellan Road
Forming part of a stunning C-listed Victorian villa in Murrayfield, housing just three exclusive properties, this enchanting main-door lower ground-floor apartment is a truly special three-bedroom residence that offers substantial rooms with sympathetic interior design and preserved period features – a characterful combination that creates a one-of-a-kind home. Photo: Gilson Gray
2. Living room
The living room immediately catches the eye, with its expansive dimensions and characterful period details, including highly ornate cornicing, decorative ceiling plaster work, and traditional wall panelling. The elegant look is further enhanced by white décor and stripped wooden floorboards, whilst a magnificent working open fireplace creates the most eye-catching focal point. The room has a walk-in storage cupboard and it is brightly illuminated; plus, it flows out into the rear garden via French doors. Photo: Gilson Gray
3. Dining room
On the opposite side of the hall, the southwest-facing dining room provides an equally spacious reception area and the flexibility of use for formal gatherings and casual, everyday living. It has a neutral backdrop and a traditional-inspired feature wall, as well as a hardwood floor for easy upkeep. A multi-fuel stove completes the space, ensuring a cosy environment for dinner parties. Photo: Gilson Gray
4. Garden
Externally, the home has private gardens to the front, side, and rear. With sweeping lawns framed by mature trees and established planting, these landscaped gardens offer excellent privacy and a sense of seclusion from city life, providing a peaceful and picturesque setting for relaxing in the sun. Furthermore, the property comes with two summerhouses as well – perfect for enjoying the gardens whatever the weather. Generous private parking is assured too, thanks to a private double garage and a substantial driveway shared by the residents. Photo: Gilson Gray
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.