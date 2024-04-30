4 . Garden

Externally, the home has private gardens to the front, side, and rear. With sweeping lawns framed by mature trees and established planting, these landscaped gardens offer excellent privacy and a sense of seclusion from city life, providing a peaceful and picturesque setting for relaxing in the sun. Furthermore, the property comes with two summerhouses as well – perfect for enjoying the gardens whatever the weather. Generous private parking is assured too, thanks to a private double garage and a substantial driveway shared by the residents. Photo: Gilson Gray