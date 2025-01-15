Edinburgh for sale: Spacious three-bedroom semi-detached family home in Little France

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

This three-bedroom semi-detached family home in Little France is currently up for sale at a fixed price of £258,000.

This spacious three bedroom semi-detached home at Craigour Terrace, with a fully enclosed rear garden and private driveway, is perfect for a family or a couple looking for more space, in the ever popular Little France area to the southeast of Edinburgh City centre. The property lies minutes away from the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. To see this property, click here.

Externally there is a large monoblock driveway at the front of the property and to the rear a large private enclosed garden with garden shed.

To view this property, book an appointment here.

1. Craigour Terrace

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this 3-bedroom semi detached property. Externally there is a large monoblock driveway at the front of the property. | Purple Bricks

The spacious living room gives access to the well proportioned kitchen with dining area.

2. Living room

The spacious living room gives access to the well proportioned kitchen with dining area. | Purple Bricks

The kitchen has ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units. | Purple Bricks

To the rear is this large private enclosed garden with garden shed.

4. Garden

To the rear is this large private enclosed garden with garden shed. | Purple Bricks

