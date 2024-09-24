This spacious three bedroom semi-detached home at Craigour Terrace, with a fully enclosed rear garden and private driveway, is perfect for a family or a couple looking for more space. Click here to view this property.
Situated in the ever popular Little France area, to the southeast of Edinburgh City centre, the property lies minutes away from the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, and the private enclosed garden comes with a handy garden shed.
1. Craigour Terrace, Edinburgh
This spacious three bedroom semi-detached home, with a fully enclosed rear garden and private driveway, is perfect for a family or a couple looking for more space. | Purple Bricks
2. Living room
The spacious living room gives access to the well proportioned kitchen with a dining area. | Purple Bricks
3. Kitchen
The kitchen has ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units, and plenty of space for a dining table. | Purple Bricks
4. Garden
Externally there is a large monoblock driveway at the front of the property and to the rear a large private enclosed garden with garden shed. | Purple Bricks
