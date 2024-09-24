Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom semi-detached house in Little France up for sale

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 12:20 BST

This three-bedroom semi-detached Edinburgh home is currently up for sale at offers over £260,000.

This spacious three bedroom semi-detached home at Craigour Terrace, with a fully enclosed rear garden and private driveway, is perfect for a family or a couple looking for more space. Click here to view this property.

Situated in the ever popular Little France area, to the southeast of Edinburgh City centre, the property lies minutes away from the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, and the private enclosed garden comes with a handy garden shed.

For viewings, book an appointment online.

This spacious three bedroom semi-detached home, with a fully enclosed rear garden and private driveway, is perfect for a family or a couple looking for more space.

1. Craigour Terrace, Edinburgh

This spacious three bedroom semi-detached home, with a fully enclosed rear garden and private driveway, is perfect for a family or a couple looking for more space. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The spacious living room gives access to the well proportioned kitchen with a dining area.

2. Living room

The spacious living room gives access to the well proportioned kitchen with a dining area. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The kitchen has ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units, and plenty of space for a dining table.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units, and plenty of space for a dining table. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Externally there is a large monoblock driveway at the front of the property and to the rear a large private enclosed garden with garden shed.

4. Garden

Externally there is a large monoblock driveway at the front of the property and to the rear a large private enclosed garden with garden shed. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty