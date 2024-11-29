This charming traditional terraced house is situated in the highly sought-after Edinburgh neighbourhood of Willowbrae, offering an inviting combination of period charm and modern convenience.

Currently available for offers over £390,000, the ground floor of 23 Kenmure Avenue boasts a spacious and beautifully designed kitchen and living room, a perfect area for relaxing or entertaining. The décor throughout is neutral and understated, complimented by warm hardwood floors that add a touch of elegance.

The kitchen is fitted with timeless units that provide both style and practicality, while the living area enjoys a bright and airy atmosphere thanks to its window overlooking the private rear garden.

From here, a door leads to a small yet practical utility space and includes a convenient WC. This space also provides direct access to the rear garden, making it easy to enjoy outdoor dining or simply relax in a peaceful, private setting.

The upper floor continues to impress with its thoughtful layout and flexibility. There are three bedrooms, two of which are generously sized doubles that would make comfortable retreats for family members or guests.

The family bathroom on this level is modern and well-appointed, featuring a sleek finish and a shower over the bath, offering functionality without compromising on style.

Externally, the property is equally appealing. The front garden creates an attractive first impression, while the private rear garden provides a tranquil escape.

For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0441 or email [email protected]. Alternatively you can book an appointment online.

