Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom terraced Blackhall home with exceptional extension and inviting interiors

By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2024, 04:41 BST

This three-bedroom terraced home with an exceptional extension, inviting interiors and stunning views, is currently available for offers over £625,000.

New to the market, this truly stunning extended traditional terraced villa, offers excellent flexible family accommodation and is quietly situated within the sought-after district of Blackhall.

The ideal location of 29 Seaforth Drive takes advantage of fantastic well-regarded schooling, transport links and excellent local amenities.

Offering fantastic views, internal viewing is highly recommended. Open viewing takes place on Sundays 2-4pm, or by appointment by calling 0131 253 2858, or book a viewing online.

The property's light and airy family room comes with bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

1. Family room

The property's light and airy family room comes with bi-folding doors to the rear garden. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

The Blackhall property's stunning contemporary fitted kitchen/dining room with integrated appliances.

2. Kitchen/ dining room

The Blackhall property's stunning contemporary fitted kitchen/dining room with integrated appliances. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

To the rear, the fully enclosed private garden is mainly laid with artificial grass for ease of maintenance. The ideal space for children to play or to enjoy outside dining/relaxing.

3. Garden

To the rear, the fully enclosed private garden is mainly laid with artificial grass for ease of maintenance. The ideal space for children to play or to enjoy outside dining/relaxing. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

To the front lies a well maintained private garden together with on-street parking.

4. 29 Seaforth Drive

To the front lies a well maintained private garden together with on-street parking. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

