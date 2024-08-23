Situated within Edinburgh's prestigious New Town and forming part of a magnificent A-Listed Georgian building, 46/4 Great King Street occupies a corner position offering far reaching views in many directions.

The property is ideally located within a short walk of Edinburgh's main commercial thoroughfares of Princes Street and George Street but also within easy reach of Stockbridge and St James Quarter.

The well-presented interior is flooded with natural light and has an abundance of period features including the superb flagstone floor and cupola in the central hall, stripped and sanded wooden floors and elegant cornicing.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

1 . Sitting room The well presented interior is flooded with natural light. Including in this twin windowed sitting room with feature fireplace.

2 . Kitchen The kitchen/dining room with integrated appliances, breakfast bar, range cooker; utility cupboard and views to St Stephens Church and Fettes.

3 . 46/4 Great King Street The property is ideally located within a short walk of Edinburgh's main commercial thoroughfares of Princes Street and George Street but also within easy reach of Stockbridge and St James Quarter.

4 . Bathroom The New Town property's family bathroom. Heating and hot water are provided by a gas central heating system.