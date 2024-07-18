Edinburgh for sale: Three-bedroom townhouse with roof terrace on street named after Hibs legend

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 09:38 BST

Looking for a family home in Leith? This chic townhouse is just off Easter Road and boasts three bedrooms, stylish interiors, a private garden and its own roof terrace.

Currently available for offers over £410,000, 80 Lawrie Reilly Place must be viewed to appreciate the stylish and beautifully finished off interior, plus private outdoor space including a roof terrace and sheltered garden for sitting out.

Superbly tucked away within the sought after Urban Eden development, this ideal family home is conveniently placed for accessing all the lovely delis, gift shops and amenities on nearby Easter Road, and also the bustling east end of the City, where you'll find great shops and leisure opportunities at St James Quarter and the designer shops on Multrees Walk.

There are open viewings on Saturdays, 12-2pm. If you would like to book an appointment at another time, call 0131 668 0440 or email [email protected]. You can also arrange a viewing online.

Lovely slate grey units set against white worktops feature in the kitchen, where there's room for more relaxed dining whilst looking out to the garden through the patio doors.

1. Kitchen

Lovely slate grey units set against white worktops feature in the kitchen, where there's room for more relaxed dining whilst looking out to the garden through the patio doors. | Warners/ ESPC

Photo Sales
The property's sun terrace. The Urban Eden development by Places for People forms a tranquil residential area, much enhanced by factored communal green spaces, street furniture and plenty of residents' parking on the monobloc streets.

2. Roof terrace

The property's sun terrace. The Urban Eden development by Places for People forms a tranquil residential area, much enhanced by factored communal green spaces, street furniture and plenty of residents' parking on the monobloc streets. | Warners/ ESPC

Photo Sales
This stunning townhouse boasts pristine condition accommodation arranged over three floors, ideal for a family to spread out.

3. 80 Lawrie Reilly Place

This stunning townhouse boasts pristine condition accommodation arranged over three floors, ideal for a family to spread out. | Warners/ ESPC

Photo Sales
Patio doors allow direct access into a very well kept garden with lawn and patio areas, fully enclosed and safe for children or pets.

4. Garden

Patio doors allow direct access into a very well kept garden with lawn and patio areas, fully enclosed and safe for children or pets. | Warners/ ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice