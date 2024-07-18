Currently available for offers over £410,000, 80 Lawrie Reilly Place must be viewed to appreciate the stylish and beautifully finished off interior, plus private outdoor space including a roof terrace and sheltered garden for sitting out.

Superbly tucked away within the sought after Urban Eden development, this ideal family home is conveniently placed for accessing all the lovely delis, gift shops and amenities on nearby Easter Road, and also the bustling east end of the City, where you'll find great shops and leisure opportunities at St James Quarter and the designer shops on Multrees Walk.

There are open viewings on Saturdays, 12-2pm. If you would like to book an appointment at another time, call 0131 668 0440 or email [email protected]. You can also arrange a viewing online.

1 . Kitchen Lovely slate grey units set against white worktops feature in the kitchen, where there's room for more relaxed dining whilst looking out to the garden through the patio doors. | Warners/ ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Roof terrace The property's sun terrace. The Urban Eden development by Places for People forms a tranquil residential area, much enhanced by factored communal green spaces, street furniture and plenty of residents' parking on the monobloc streets. | Warners/ ESPC Photo Sales

3 . 80 Lawrie Reilly Place This stunning townhouse boasts pristine condition accommodation arranged over three floors, ideal for a family to spread out. | Warners/ ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden Patio doors allow direct access into a very well kept garden with lawn and patio areas, fully enclosed and safe for children or pets. | Warners/ ESPC Photo Sales