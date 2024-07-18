Currently available for offers over £410,000, 80 Lawrie Reilly Place must be viewed to appreciate the stylish and beautifully finished off interior, plus private outdoor space including a roof terrace and sheltered garden for sitting out.
Superbly tucked away within the sought after Urban Eden development, this ideal family home is conveniently placed for accessing all the lovely delis, gift shops and amenities on nearby Easter Road, and also the bustling east end of the City, where you'll find great shops and leisure opportunities at St James Quarter and the designer shops on Multrees Walk.
There are open viewings on Saturdays, 12-2pm. If you would like to book an appointment at another time, call 0131 668 0440 or email [email protected]. You can also arrange a viewing online.
