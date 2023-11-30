News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh for sale: Three-storey rarely available four-bedroom Victorian terrace in the sought-after neighbourhood of Blackford

Four-bedroom Victorian Edinburgh home for sale
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 11:39 GMT

A rarely available three-storey, four-bedroom Victorian terraced home in the sought-after neighbourhood of Blackford, is currently up for sale at offers over £665,000.

Boasting private gardens and accommodation split over three levels while being close to excellent amenities and transport links, this family home at 39 Charterhall Road makes for an ideal family home. Early viewing is highly recommended. Internally, the property is in a move-in condition while some areas could benefit from modernisation.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2858.

A tremendous opportunity has arisen to acquire this impressive and rarely available four bedroom Victorian terraced house ideally situated within the much sought-after Edinburgh district of Blackford.

1. 39 Charterhall Road

A tremendous opportunity has arisen to acquire this impressive and rarely available four bedroom Victorian terraced house ideally situated within the much sought-after Edinburgh district of Blackford. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
The bright and airy lounge with a bay window, feature mantlepiece and beautiful cornicing.

2. Lounge

The bright and airy lounge with a bay window, feature mantlepiece and beautiful cornicing. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
The fully-fitted kitchen with tiling in splash areas and under-unit lighting while being styled with modern white units and a wooden worktop.

3. Kitchen

The fully-fitted kitchen with tiling in splash areas and under-unit lighting while being styled with modern white units and a wooden worktop. Photo: Neilsons Planography

Photo Sales
The Blackford property benefits from this good sized dining room.

4. Dining room

The Blackford property benefits from this good sized dining room. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghVictorian