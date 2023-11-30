A rarely available three-storey, four-bedroom Victorian terraced home in the sought-after neighbourhood of Blackford, is currently up for sale at offers over £665,000.

Boasting private gardens and accommodation split over three levels while being close to excellent amenities and transport links, this family home at 39 Charterhall Road makes for an ideal family home. Early viewing is highly recommended. Internally, the property is in a move-in condition while some areas could benefit from modernisation.