Edinburgh for sale: Top floor two-bedroom Leith Links flat is perfect for first-time buyers

Edinburgh top floor flat with great views

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:01 BST

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive top floor flat, forming part of a traditional tenement, currently available for offers over £220,000.

This third-floor flat at 3/9 Blackie Road is well placed in the popular Leith Links district close to the city centre, excellent amenities, and commuter links. The property would undoubtedly appeal to first-time buyers, professionals and buy-to-let investors.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

This top floor flat offers great views of the surrounding area including the local bowling club, Leith Links and across the Firth of Forth to Fife.

1. Views

This top floor flat offers great views of the surrounding area including the local bowling club, Leith Links and across the Firth of Forth to Fife. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
The property's light and airy twin windowed living room with nice open views.

2. Living room

The property's light and airy twin windowed living room with nice open views. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
The fitted kitchen comes with a handy skylight, bringing natural light into the room, as well as modern kitchen appliances.

3. Kitchen

The fitted kitchen comes with a handy skylight, bringing natural light into the room, as well as modern kitchen appliances. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
There is a well-maintained communal garden to the rear, seen here from the principal bedroom window, and ample unrestricted on-street parking available within the surrounding area.

4. Garden

There is a well-maintained communal garden to the rear, seen here from the principal bedroom window, and ample unrestricted on-street parking available within the surrounding area. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.