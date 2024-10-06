Edinburgh for sale: Trinity two-bedroom double upper flat with garden outbuilding and a bath in main bedroom

This two-bedroom double upper flat in Trinity with a multi-purpose outbuilding in the garden, is currently available for offers over £325,000.

Situated on an established street in desirable Trinity, this main-door double upper flat at 42 Granton Road boasts beautifully presented, stylish contemporary interiors, with high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property has a multi-purpose outbuilding/ office which could be utilised in a number of different ways by the new owner.

The immediate area is home to a wealth of amenities, such as shops, everyday essential services, schools, transport links, and scenic open spaces.

For viewings, call Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994 or book an appointment online.

The well-maintained private garden with raised decked terrace.

1. Garden

The multi-purpose outbuilding/ office in the garden which could be utilised in a number of different ways by the new owner, and comes with a handy toilet.

2. Outbuilding

The property's generous-sized, west-facing living room with warming stove.

3. Living room

This main-door double upper flat boasts beautifully presented, stylish contemporary interiors.

4. 42 Granton Road

