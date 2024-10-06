Situated on an established street in desirable Trinity, this main-door double upper flat at 42 Granton Road boasts beautifully presented, stylish contemporary interiors, with high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property has a multi-purpose outbuilding/ office which could be utilised in a number of different ways by the new owner.
The immediate area is home to a wealth of amenities, such as shops, everyday essential services, schools, transport links, and scenic open spaces.
For viewings, call Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994 or book an appointment online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.