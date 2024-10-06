Situated on an established street in desirable Trinity, this main-door double upper flat at 42 Granton Road boasts beautifully presented, stylish contemporary interiors, with high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property has a multi-purpose outbuilding/ office which could be utilised in a number of different ways by the new owner.

The immediate area is home to a wealth of amenities, such as shops, everyday essential services, schools, transport links, and scenic open spaces.

For viewings, call Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994 or book an appointment online.

