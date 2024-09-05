Perhaps the best feature of 1/4 Dock Street is the two terraces, situated on either side of this appealing apartment, offering great spaces to relax or entertain.
Viewing is essential to appreciate the superb features on offer within this most appealing two public room and four bedroom property. The size and flexibility of the living space is excellent, arranged over two floors and with accommodation easily adapted to suit individual requirements.
There's ample free floor space in each public room for relaxing, dining or entertaining. This home is also in a great location for local amenities and transport links.
For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0441 or book an appointment online.
