Published 17th Mar 2025

This two-bedroom apartment in the former Boroughmuir High School building, situated in a great location, is currently available for offers over £475,000.

This stylish and spacious two bedroom main door apartment at 26/11 Viewforth is arranged over two floors, set within a courtyard that forms part of the iconic Boroughmuir School conversion completed by Cala and factored by Ross & Liddell.

The development is situated in the sought-after Bruntsfield area of Edinburgh, close to an abundance of local amenities. The property offers a perfect blend of contemporary living with a historic charm, this property enjoys a central location, with excellent access to the city's attractions, transport links, and green spaces.

The apartment also benefits from an allocated parking space, a rare commodity in this desirable area. Presented to the market in excellent order throughout, early viewing is recommended. You can book an appointment here.

This two bedroom flat is situated in a converted former school in vibrant Bruntsfield, close to excellent amenities.

This two bedroom flat is situated in a converted former school in vibrant Bruntsfield, close to excellent amenities.

The property's light and airy open plan kitchen and living room.

The property's light and airy open plan kitchen and living room.

The well-presented family bathroom with bath, shower, sink and toilet.

The well-presented family bathroom with bath, shower, sink and toilet.

The communal garden area. The apartment also benefits from an allocated parking space, a rare commodity in this desirable area.

The communal garden area. The apartment also benefits from an allocated parking space, a rare commodity in this desirable area.

