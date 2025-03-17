This stylish and spacious two bedroom main door apartment at 26/11 Viewforth is arranged over two floors, set within a courtyard that forms part of the iconic Boroughmuir School conversion completed by Cala and factored by Ross & Liddell.

The development is situated in the sought-after Bruntsfield area of Edinburgh, close to an abundance of local amenities. The property offers a perfect blend of contemporary living with a historic charm, this property enjoys a central location, with excellent access to the city's attractions, transport links, and green spaces.

The apartment also benefits from an allocated parking space, a rare commodity in this desirable area. Presented to the market in excellent order throughout, early viewing is recommended. You can book an appointment here.

