Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom apartment in modern Newhaven development is ideal for first-time buyers

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

This two-bedroom apartment in a modern development in Newhaven is ideal for first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder.

Currently available for offers over £200,000, 56/3 Newhaven Place has been tastefully decorated throughout and is presented to the market in move-in condition.

The spacious, open plan living room/kitchen forms the main public space in the property, with the modern kitchen area being well appointed and offering plenty of cupboard storage.

Sign up for our new Breaking Newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Outstanding nearby amenities include Ocean Terminal and a stylish range of bars and cafes, and the property is well located to offer easy access to public transport links.

Offering immense appeal to first-time buyers, couples, and young families, in addition to holding investment potential, early viewing is highly recommended.

To book a viewing, call Warners on 0131 668 0439 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

An exciting opportunity has arisen to acquire this stunning two-bedroom apartment forming part of a modern development in the Newhaven district of Edinburgh, close to the city’s shore.

1. 56/3 Newhaven Place

An exciting opportunity has arisen to acquire this stunning two-bedroom apartment forming part of a modern development in the Newhaven district of Edinburgh, close to the city’s shore. | Warners Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The property benefits from a spacious, open plan living room/ kitchen forms the main public space, including this sitting area.

2. Open plan sitting area

The property benefits from a spacious, open plan living room/ kitchen forms the main public space, including this sitting area. | Warners Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen area being is well appointed and offers plenty of cupboard storage.

3. Kitchen

The modern kitchen area being is well appointed and offers plenty of cupboard storage. | Warners Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The well-sized principal bedroom boasts integral wardrobe storage and French doors which open to a Juliet balcony.

4. Bedroom 1

The well-sized principal bedroom boasts integral wardrobe storage and French doors which open to a Juliet balcony. | Warners Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice