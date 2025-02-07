Currently available for offers over £200,000, 56/3 Newhaven Place has been tastefully decorated throughout and is presented to the market in move-in condition.

The spacious, open plan living room/kitchen forms the main public space in the property, with the modern kitchen area being well appointed and offering plenty of cupboard storage.

Outstanding nearby amenities include Ocean Terminal and a stylish range of bars and cafes, and the property is well located to offer easy access to public transport links.

Offering immense appeal to first-time buyers, couples, and young families, in addition to holding investment potential, early viewing is highly recommended.

To book a viewing, call Warners on 0131 668 0439 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

